Medical gas oxygen cylinders amnesty

Manx Care, along with the Department of Infrastructure (DOI), are asking members of the community to contact us if they have any medical gas/oxygen cylinders they are no longer using, so that they can be collected and reused if possible.

We are looking to recycle as many medical gas/oxygen cylinders as we can so they can be re-used by patients who need them.

We are trying to make it as easy as possible for people to return their unused cylinders, with an amnesty running from 1 to 31 July 2024. This means thatno-one will ask you to explain where they have come from, and you will not be charged for them in any way.

People are invited to call +44 1624 642900 or +44 1624 642633, where you can speak to one of the oxygen team, to discuss any concerns you may have, and arrange a collection from your address.

If preferred, you can drop them off at St Johns, Douglas or Northern Civic Amenity Sites, where there will be specific cages for the cylinders.

We encourage all those who have any cylinders that they are not actively using to make use of this return window. Similarly, if you know of any friends, family members or patients who have one they are no longer using, please encourage them to return these too.

Thank you in advance for your support.