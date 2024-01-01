Manx Care Therapists hold first internal success event

Therapists across several areas of Manx Care gathered at Keyll Darree on Wednesday 22 May for the inaugural 'Celebrating Success in Therapies' event, which included the presentation of a very special internal award for the first time.

The event was the first of its kind and provided an opportunity for all teams within Therapies, along with the Shared Interim Heads of Therapies (Kelly Gulland and Frances Butler), to present highlights of the past year, celebrate achievements and to share areas of progress and plans for the future.

During the event, each team within Therapies delivered a five minute presentation about their top three achievements of the past year and their development plans for next year. These presentations were very well-received by all present - which was almost a full complement of therapy staff- with much positive feedback received after the event. All colleagues who had gained national recognition and awards throughout the financial year were highlighted and celebrated.

The Phill Quayle Award for Excellence in Therapies Services has been established following the death of a much-loved colleague and specialist Physiotherapist, in 2022.

Team leads were asked to nominate colleagues they felt had demonstrated clinical excellence in their work across a range of areas such as clinical excellence, innovation, research, mentoring, exceed expectations, role-modelling the Manx Care CARE Values and leadership, and explain why, with the winner selected following consideration of nominees from a judging panel external to Therapies.

Seven colleagues were nominated for the award this year:

Janelle Tandan (Specialist Respiratory Physiotherapist)

Rosie Reay (Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist, Children)

Claire Ellis (Lead First Contact Physiotherapist)

Anna Elvin (Specialist Cardio-pulmonary Physiotherapist)

Judy Bullough (Enhanced Scope Physiotherapist, Orthopaedics)

Rosie Callow (Specialist Physiotherapist, Community Adults)

Lizzy Power (Specialist Occupational Therapist, Community Adults)

Going forward, the award will be presented each year to one clinician from the Manx Care Therapies’ Service – namely Physiotherapists, Occupational Therapists, Speech & Language Therapists, Dietitians, Podiatrists, and Orthotics/Prosthetics – at the annual 'Celebrating Success in Therapies' event.

All nominees received a certificate, and the winner takes an engraved shield for a year and a book token. This year, the award was won by Specialist Cardiopulmonary Physiotherapist, Anna Elvin, described in her nomination as 'a great leader and mentor and one of the most patient professionals I have ever worked with'. Therapies was pleased to welcome members of Phill’s family to the presentation, and following the event, refreshments were served.

Award winner, Anna Elvin, commented: