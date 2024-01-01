Chief Minister sets out commitments on government efficiency, tax and transport

Commitments to maximise government efficiency, review tax thresholds, and leverage the ownership of the Steam Packet have been set out by the Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK.
The Chief Minister pledged to address these issues as part of an update to Tynwald on the Government’s progress at the half-way mark of the current administration.
The Chief Minister said:
“In 2021 this Government set out an ambitious economic and social plan to build a more secure, vibrant and sustainable future for our Island.
“Despite three years of international and domestic challenges, this Government has remained steadfast in its resolve to deliver for the people of this Island. We remain focused on delivering our commitments in the Island Plan, building a stronger economy for all of us.
“But there is more to do. Today, I have set out three further commitments on issues of concern to the Manx public.”
The Chief Minister continued:
“Firstly, the demand for public services is growing and so is the cost of delivering them – particularly health and social care, which costs £1 million a day to run. I am today tasking the Chief Executive Officer and his chief officer team to undertake an efficiency review into headcount and delivery across central government departments and to report back in November.
“Secondly, the Treasury Minister has committed to reviewing tax thresholds for next year’s Budget. We are committed to a low tax economy, but we are also committed to ensuring that public service delivery benefits society in such a way that our Island remains united and we do not leave people behind. The Treasury Minister will update Tynwald in October as to progress on our taxation and spending forecasts for this financial year.
“Thirdly, the matter of transport costs to and from the Island remain a matter of public concern, especially for those that need to travel across at short notice. I can confirm today that the Council of Ministers will work with the Steam Packet over the summer to examine options to bring greater transparency to pricing, acknowledging that our sea service needs to work harder in the greater interest of our nation.”