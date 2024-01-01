Chief Minister sets out commitments on government efficiency, tax and transport

Commitments to maximise government efficiency, review tax thresholds, and leverage the ownership of the Steam Packet have been set out by the Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK.

The Chief Minister pledged to address these issues as part of an update to Tynwald on the Government’s progress at the half-way mark of the current administration.

The Chief Minister said:

“In 2021 this Government set out an ambitious economic and social plan to build a more secure, vibrant and sustainable future for our Island. “Despite three years of international and domestic challenges, this Government has remained steadfast in its resolve to deliver for the people of this Island. We remain focused on delivering our commitments in the Island Plan, building a stronger economy for all of us. “But there is more to do. Today, I have set out three further commitments on issues of concern to the Manx public.”

The Chief Minister continued: