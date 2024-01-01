School funding review published

An independent review into the way schools are funded on Isle of Man has been published, along with the Department of Education, Sport and Culture’s (DESC) response to its findings.

The review, which makes five key recommendations, was carried out by Premier Advisory Group (PAG) and MLG Education Services (MLG) between autumn 2022 and summer 2023.

The recommendations are:

Change the school funding formula

Review Additional Educational Needs (AEN)

Optimise recruitment processes

Rationalise the most inefficient primary schools

Introduce efficiency metrics

It was commissioned by the Council of Ministers as part of the Island Plan’s commitment to ensure resourcing is ‘focused on the right areas’.

The DESC has published its response to the review, which addresses the recommendations and builds on action already taken following an earlier review by Beamans that explored its management and relationship with schools.

Daphne Caine MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘The reviews have provided a solid foundation to continue the development of a meaningful, long-term strategy for education. ‘Education is the cornerstone of our society, and it is essential that we continue to invest in our children and young people. We will ensure that we work with education professionals to deliver the actions identified in the department’s response to the review.’

The response details an action plan that addresses the findings, drives efficiencies whilst maintaining or improving educational outcomes. This includes reviewing provision for children with AEN and the delivery model for secondary education, including staffing structures and enabling technology that supports learning outcomes.

However, the department does not accept the recommendation to rationalise primary schools, as it recognises the value of schools serving their communities, whilst students’ educational outcomes remain strong.

Both documents are available on Tynwald’s Register of Business.