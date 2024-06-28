Expressions of Interest for Patient Transfer Air Service

Manx Care is seeking expressions of interest for provision of the patient transfer air service between Ronaldsway and UK airports. This is the first stage in the tender process, which is needed as the current contract for this service expires in September 2024.

Expressions of interest must be submitted through the Isle of Man Government’s procurement portal by 12 noon on Friday 28 June 2024 and only operators holding a current UK CAA issued Air Operator’s Certificate or Air Transport Licence are eligible for inclusion in the tender process.

Should you have any difficulty using the portal to register an interest please email procurement@gov.im.