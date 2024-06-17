Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

007816V ARTEC LIMITED

011569V NINE POINTS LIMITED

012383V BSL BARBOUNI SHIPPING LIMITED

014716V Woosom Holdings Limited

016561V SAIMAA INVESTMENTS (IOM) PCC LIMITED

019131V Sian Louise Vegan Loungewear Limited

020329V Massive Studio (IOM) Ltd

020330V Kick Tech Solutions Limited

020331V Medium Well (IOM) Limited

020342V Medium Rare Limited

020362V Kick Tech Gaming Limited

021101V Sunny Game Services IOM Limited

This 17 June 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.