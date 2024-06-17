Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 007816V ARTEC LIMITED
- 011569V NINE POINTS LIMITED
- 012383V BSL BARBOUNI SHIPPING LIMITED
- 014716V Woosom Holdings Limited
- 016561V SAIMAA INVESTMENTS (IOM) PCC LIMITED
- 019131V Sian Louise Vegan Loungewear Limited
- 020329V Massive Studio (IOM) Ltd
- 020330V Kick Tech Solutions Limited
- 020331V Medium Well (IOM) Limited
- 020342V Medium Rare Limited
- 020362V Kick Tech Gaming Limited
- 021101V Sunny Game Services IOM Limited
This 17 June 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.