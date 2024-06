The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

121874C NANDERS LIMITED

123729C GREYNEY MOOAR FINE ARTS LIMITED

124884C LONGDALE LIMITED

130550C RATCHAL LIMITED

130838C Number 8 Consultancy (IOM) Limited

131580C SECOND NATURE LIMITED

This 17 June 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.