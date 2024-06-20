GPs to attend an essential training session - Thursday 20 June 2024

GPs will be attending their next Education Session on the afternoon of 20 June. The session will be focused on Diabetes.

GP practices will remain open to make any future routine appointments, request test results or order repeat prescriptions. Please note there will be no routine appointments at your practice from 1pm on Thursday 20 June.

There will be a GP service providing urgent care operating from 1pm until 6pm. Patients are reminded that it is not a drop-in service and if they need to speak to a doctor about any urgent issues, they should phone their GP Practice, who will triage the call and provide access to the GPs on call for the afternoon. The Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS) will operate as usual from 6pm.

Anyone who thinks they have a life-threatening emergency should phone 999 and ask for the Ambulance Service.

Members of the public are being encouraged to choose well, and attend the health and care setting that is appropriate for their condition. For example, the Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit in Ramsey can treat a broad range of conditions, and Community Pharmacies operate the Minor Ailments Scheme. For dental emergencies patients can access their own dentist or, if you do not have a dentist currently, you can contact the Community Dental Service. There are also a number of options for mental health support. You can find out more about all of these options on our signposting webpages.

