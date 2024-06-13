This news release is issued to publicise the correction of 2 entries under the Russia sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Sanctions (Implementation of UK Sanctions) Regulations 2024 ('the Regulations'), which are made under the Sanctions Act 2024. This regime imposes financial, trade, aircraft, shipping and immigration sanctions for the purposes of encouraging Russia to cease actions which destabilise Ukraine, or undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine.

Individuals and entities who are designated under this regime are included on the UK sanctions list.

Types of sanctions applicable under this regime:

Asset freeze

Other financial and investment restrictions

Trade

Immigration

Aircraft

Ships

On 14 June 2024 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK sanctions list. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Correction

The following entries have been amended on the Consolidated List and are still subject to an asset freeze and trust services sanctions

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

Entities

CENTRAL COUNTERPARTY NATIONAL CLEARING CENTRE

Name (non-Latin script): Центрального Контрагента Национальный Клиринговый Центр a.k.a: (1) National Clearing Centre (2) NCC Address: 13 Bolshoy Kislovski Per, Moscow, Russia, 125009. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): RUS2115. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 13/06/2024. (UK Statement of Reasons): Central Counterparty National Clearing Centre is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the following ground: Central Counterparty National Clearing Centre is and has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely the Russian financial services sector.(Phone number): (1) +7495782 9794 (2) +74953633232 (Website): https://www.nationalclearingcentre.com/ (Email address): Info-nkcbank@moex.com (Business Reg No): TIN: 7750004023 Listed on: 13/06/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 13/06/2024 Last Updated: [13/06/2024] 14/06/2024 Group ID: 16530



LLC KOMPANIYA AMG

Address: Ul. Kuskovskaya d. 20A, Pom. XIIA Komn. 114, Moscow, [111141] Russia, [Russia] 111141. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): RUS2118. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 13/06/2024. (UK Statement of Reasons): 'LLC KOMPANIYA AMG is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because it is or has been involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine by making available funds, economic resources, goods or technology, that could contribute to destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine.' (Type of entity): Limited Liability Company (Business Reg No): (1) TIN: 7720821959 (2) OGRN: 1147746889531 Listed on: 13/06/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 13/06/2024 Last Updated: [13/06/2024] 14/06/2024 Group ID: 16541

What you must do

If you suspect a person or entity is a match to a person or entity included in the UK Sanctions List, and you hold or otherwise deal with funds or economic resources of that person:

You must freeze the assets immediately



You must review the information you hold for that person against the UK Sanctions List to ensure you do not have a false positive identification



Do not deal with those assets or make them available to, or for the benefit of the designated person unless: You have a legal exemption

You have a licence



You must report the frozen assets to the FIU

If you have a suspicion or knowledge that there has been a breach of sanctions law, or any attempted transactions that you have blocked, report your suspicions to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Note: determining if a customer is on the UK Sanctions List includes whether any corporate entity is owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by a person on the UK Sanctions List.

Further guidance on false positives and delistings and what to do can be found in the Financial Sanctions General Guidance page.

Further Information

Further information on the sanctions regime related to Russia and other sanctions related guidance can be found on the Sanctions and Export Control website on the Sanctions Guidance page.

Contact details for enquiries

If you require any further information or guidance, please contact the Sanctions Team on:

Telephone: +44 1624 648109

Email: sanctions@gov.im

Please note: We are unable to provide legal advice. You may need to seek independent legal advice.