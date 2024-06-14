Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

012923V MCLAREN (SWINDON) LIMITED

013259V MCLAREN (BALDWIN STREET) LIMITED

013971V MCLAREN (MEADOW COURT) LIMITED

014251V McLaren (Southampton) Limited

016460V SKYRISE MEDIA LIMITED

017131V Larkin Limited

018598V Marley Rock Enterprises Limited

018774V GOLDEN APPLE LIMITED

019512V METAPRESENCE LIMITED

020619V Demeter Limited

This 14 June 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.