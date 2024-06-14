Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 012923V MCLAREN (SWINDON) LIMITED
- 013259V MCLAREN (BALDWIN STREET) LIMITED
- 013971V MCLAREN (MEADOW COURT) LIMITED
- 014251V McLaren (Southampton) Limited
- 016460V SKYRISE MEDIA LIMITED
- 017131V Larkin Limited
- 018598V Marley Rock Enterprises Limited
- 018774V GOLDEN APPLE LIMITED
- 019512V METAPRESENCE LIMITED
- 020619V Demeter Limited
This 14 June 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.