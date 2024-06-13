Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 42 entries and 6 ship specifications under the Russia sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Sanctions (Implementation of UK Sanctions) Regulations 2024 ('the Regulations'), which are made under the Sanctions Act 2024. This regime imposes financial, trade, aircraft, shipping and immigration sanctions for the purposes of encouraging Russia to cease actions which destabilise Ukraine, or undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine.

Individuals and entities who are designated under this regime are included on the UK sanctions list.

Types of sanctions applicable under this regime –

Asset freeze

Other financial and investment restrictions

Trade

Immigration

Aircraft

Ships

On 13 June 2024 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK sanctions list. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Addition

42 entries have been added to the Consolidated List and are now subject to an asset freeze and trust services sanctions. Further information can be found in the Annex to this Notice.



Further to this, there are 6 ship specifications added to the UK sanctions list, details of which are below.

Ship

Primary Name: 1: LADY R

IMO number: IMO9161003 Current owner/operator (s): MG-FLOT LLC Current believed flag of ship: Russia Type of ship: 1: Ro-Ro Cargo Year Built: 2004 Sanctions Imposed: , Shipping sanctions: (see 'Other information') UK Statement of Reasons: Lady R (IMO 9161003) is involved in activity whose object or effect is to destabilise Ukraine or undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine or to obtain a benefit from or support the Government of Russia. Namely, Lady R is involved in carrying military goods from a third country to a place in Russia or non-government controlled Ukrainian territory. Other Information: Shipping sanctions: a specified ship is prohibited from being provided with access to or having its master or pilot cause it to enter a port in the UK, may have its registration on the UK Ship Register terminated, and a master or pilot of a specified ship may be given a port barring direction, a detention direction, and a port entry direction or a movement direction. Designation Source: UK Date Designated: 13/06/2024 Last Updated: 13/06/2024 Unique Id: RUS2129



Primary Name: 1: OCEAN AMZ

IMO number: IMO9394935 Current owner/operator (s): ONE MOON MARINE SERVICES L.L.C. Current believed flag of ship: Cook Islands Sanctions Imposed: , Shipping sanctions: (see 'Other information') UK Statement of Reasons: OCEAN AMZ (IMO 9394935) is involved in activity whose object or effect is to destabilise Ukraine or undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine or to obtain a benefit from or support the Government of Russia. Namely, OCEAN AMZ is involved in carrying oil and/or oil products that originated in Russia from a place in Russia to a third country. Other Information: Shipping sanctions: a specified ship is prohibited from being provided with access to or having its master or pilot cause it to enter a port in the UK, may have its registration on the UK Ship Register terminated, and a master or pilot of a specified ship may be given a port barring direction, a detention direction, and a port entry direction or a movement direction. Designation Source: UK Date Designated: 13/06/2024 Last Updated: 13/06/2024 Unique Id: RUS2158



Primary Name: 1: ROBON

IMO number: IMO9144782 Current owner/operator (s): Crystal Crest Corporation Current believed flag of ship: Cameroon Type of ship: 1: Oil Tanker Year Built: 1997 Sanctions Imposed: , Shipping sanctions: (see 'Other information') UK Statement of Reasons: ROBON (IMO 9144782) is involved in activity whose object or effect is to destabilise Ukraine or undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine or to obtain a benefit from or support the Government of Russia. Namely, ROBON is involved in carrying oil or oil-related products that originated in Russia from Russia to a third country. Other Information: Shipping sanctions: a specified ship is prohibited from being provided with access to or having its master or pilot cause it to enter a port in the UK, may have its registration on the UK Ship Register terminated, and a master or pilot of a specified ship may be given a port barring direction, a detention direction, and a port entry direction or a movement direction. Designation Source: UK Date Designated: 13/06/2024 Last Updated: 13/06/2024 Unique Id: RUS2159



Primary Name: 1: ANGARA

IMO number: IMO9179842 Current owner/operator (s): M LEASING LLC Current believed flag of ship: Russia Type of ship: 1: Ro-Ro Cargo Sanctions Imposed: , Shipping sanctions: (see ‘Other information’) UK Statement of Reasons: ANGARA (IMO 9179842) is involved in activity whose object or effect is to destabilise Ukraine or undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine or to obtain a benefit from or support the Government of Russia. Namely, ANGARA is involved in carrying military goods from a third country to a place in Russia or non-government controlled Ukrainian territory. Other Information: Shipping sanctions: a specified ship is prohibited from being provided with access to or having its master or pilot cause it to enter a port in the UK, may have its registration on the UK Ship Register terminated, and a master or pilot of a specified ship may be given a port barring direction, a detention direction, and a port entry direction or a movement direction. Designation Source: UK Date Designated: 13/06/2024 Last Updated: 13/06/2024 Unique Id: RUS2160



Primary Name: 1: CANIS POWER

IMO number: IMO9289520 Current owner/operator (s): ALMUHIT ALHADI MARINE SERVICES Current believed flag of ship: Cook Islands Type of ship: 1: Chemical Carrier Year Built: 2005 Sanctions Imposed: , Shipping sanctions: (see 'Other information') UK Statement of Reasons: CANIS POWER (IMO 9289520) is involved in activity whose object or effect is to destabilise Ukraine or undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine or to obtain a benefit from or support the Government of Russia. Namely, CANIS POWER is involved in carrying oil or oil products that originated in Russia from a place in Russia to a third country. Other Information: Shipping sanctions: a specified ship is prohibited from being provided with access to or having its master or pilot cause it to enter a port in the UK, may have its registration on the UK Ship Register terminated, and a master or pilot of a specified ship may be given a port barring direction, a detention direction, and a port entry direction or a movement direction. Designation Source: UK Date Designated: 13/06/2024 Last Updated: 13/06/2024 Unique Id: RUS2161



Primary Name: 1: NS LAGUNA

IMO number: IMO9339325 Current owner/operator (s): NS Laguna Shipping Inc Current believed flag of ship: Gabon Type of ship: 1: Oil Tanker Year Built: 2007 Sanctions Imposed: , Shipping sanctions: (see 'Other information') UK Statement of Reasons: NS LAGUNA (IMO 9339325) is involved in activity whose object or effect is to destabilise Ukraine or undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine or to obtain a benefit from or support the Government of Russia. Namely, NS LAGUNA is involved in carrying oil or oil-related products that originated in Russia from Russia to a third country. Other Information: Shipping sanctions: a specified ship is prohibited from being provided with access to or having its master or pilot cause it to enter a port in the UK, may have its registration on the UK Ship Register terminated, and a master or pilot of a specified ship may be given a port barring direction, a detention direction, and a port entry direction or a movement direction Designation Source: UK Date Designated: 13/06/2024 Last Updated: 13/06/2024 Unique Id: RUS2163

What you must do

If you suspect a person or entity is a match to a person or entity included in the UK Sanctions List, and you hold or otherwise deal with funds or economic resources of that person :

You must freeze the assets immediately



You must review the information you hold for that person against the UK Sanctions List to ensure you do not have a false positive identification



Do not deal with those assets or make them available to, or for the benefit of the designated person unless: You have a legal exemption

You have a licence



You must report the frozen assets to the FIU

If you have a suspicion or knowledge that there has been a breach of sanctions law, or any attempted transactions that you have blocked, report your suspicions to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Note: determining if a customer is on the UK Sanctions List includes whether any corporate entity is owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by a person on the UK Sanctions List.

Further guidance on false positives and delistings and what to do can be found in the Financial Sanctions General Guidance page.

Further Information

Further information on the sanctions regime related to Russia and other sanctions related guidance can be found on the Sanctions and Export Control website on the Sanctions Guidance page.

Contact details for enquiries

If you require any further information or guidance, please contact the Sanctions Team on:

Telephone: +44 1624 648109

Email: sanctions@gov.im

Please note: We are unable to provide legal advice. You may need to seek independent legal advice.