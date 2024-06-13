Financial Sanctions: Central African Republic

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 2 entries under the Central African Republic sanctions regime.

The Central African Republic (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Sanctions (Implementation of UK Sanctions) Regulations 2024 ('the Regulations'), which are made under the Sanctions Act 2024. This regime imposes financial, trade and immigration sanctions for the purpose of encouraging the resolution of the political crisis and armed conflicts in the Central African Republic.

Individuals and entities who are designated under this regime are included on the UK sanctions list.

Types of sanctions applicable under this regime:

Asset freeze

Trade

Immigration

On 13 June 2024, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK sanctions list. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Addition

The following 2 entries have been added to the Consolidated List and are now subject to an asset freeze.

Entities

DIAMVILLE

Address: Central African Republic. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CAF0025. (UK Statement of Reasons): DIAMVILLE is an involved person under the Central African Republic (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 because it is associated with a person, namely the Wagner Group, which has been involved in the commission of violations of international humanitarian law in the Central African Republic, including the deliberate targeting of civilians. Listed on: 13/06/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 13/06/2024 Last Updated: 13/06/2024 Group ID: 16505



WOOD INTERNATIONAL GROUP SARLU

a.k.a: (1) Bois Rouge (2) Bois Rouge Sarlu (3) WIG Address: 4ème Ardt, Gobongo 6, Kangamongoulo, Bangui, Central African Republic. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CAF0026. (UK Statement of Reasons): WIG is an involved person under the Central African Republic (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 as 1) it is associated with, a person who has been involved in a relevant activity, namely the Wagner Group. The Wagner Group is involved with policy or activity which undermines or threatens the peace, stability and security of the Central African Republic. 2) WIG is or has been involved with policy or activity which undermines or threatens the peace, stability and security of the Central African Republic. (Type of entity): Logging company (Business Reg No): SRN - CA/BG/2019B520 Listed on: 13/06/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 13/06/2024 Last Updated: 13/06/2024 Group ID: 16512

What you must do

If you suspect a person or entity is a match to a person or entity included in the UK Sanctions List, and you hold or otherwise deal with funds or economic resources of that person:

You must freeze the assets immediately



You must review the information you hold for that person against the UK Sanctions List to ensure you do not have a false positive identification



Do not deal with those assets or make them available to, or for the benefit of the designated person unless: You have a legal exemption

You have a licence



You must report the frozen assets to the FIU

If you have a suspicion or knowledge that there has been a breach of sanctions law, or any attempted transactions that you have blocked, report your suspicions to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Note: determining if a customer is on the UK Sanctions List includes whether any corporate entity is owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by a person on the UK Sanctions List.

Further guidance on false positives and delistings and what to do can be found in the Financial Sanctions General Guidance page.

Further Information

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Central African Republic sanctions can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

Further information on the sanctions regime related to Central African Republic and other sanctions related guidance can be found on the Sanctions and Export Control website on the Sanctions Guidance page.

Contact details for enquiries

If you require any further information or guidance, please contact the Sanctions Team on:

Telephone: +44 1624 648109

Email: sanctions@gov.im

Please note: We are unable to provide legal advice. You may need to seek independent legal advice.