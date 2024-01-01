Charity funding will transform residents’ garden at Southlands

Southlands Resident Comfort Fund (Reg. Charity 475) has not only been successfully chosen as one of sixteen charities as a Local Community Fund Cause by the Co-op this year (2023/2024) to receive 12 months of fundraising, but has also been awarded £5,000 through a competition.

The 'Winners Share It All’ competition is a national initiative for all Co-op members - by spending £5 in store and swiping their card, they are entered into a prize draw, from which 10 winners per month are selected. It was launched in April and runs until December 2024 and there is no limit to the number of times they can enter (each £5 shop qualifies). The successful Co-op member personally wins £500 worth of shopping and their nominated community cause wins £5,000.

The money will be used to transform the Southlands garden into a community space for all of the residents and visitors to enjoy. The garden currently has its own supply of fruits and vegetables, a wildflower strip and a range of beautiful flowers and offers a peaceful area to enjoy tranquillity. There are also plans to develop the community space to have basic cognitive and co-ordination play equipment which will bridge the gap between early learners and the residents.

Southlands was opened by HRH Queen Elizabeth II on Tynwald Day in 2003 and plays a key role in provision of care to vulnerable older individuals and their families across the south of the Island. The Resident Comfort Fund is used to provide residents with additional treats such as days out, parties, Christmas presents and fun entertainment.

Rebecca Dooley, Manager of Southlands, commented:

'The garden is a wonderful space and supports our mental health and wellbeing. The Comfort Fund’s aim is to improve the quality of life of the people who live here. Developing the garden will allow us to put more smiles on faces and keep a sense of normality for the residents here. I cannot thank the customer enough for nominating our fund and enabling us to facilitate a larger project that will benefit everyone.'

Maddie Porter, Co-op Member Pioneer, added: