Spotlight on Manx Care Friends and Family Test Survey

The spotlight will be turned onto the Manx Care Friends and Family (FFT) Test Survey next week (17 to 21 June), in an initiative aimed at boosting the number of people giving feedback on their care and treatment provided by Manx Care.

There will be a five-day mini campaign, supported by our wonderful MCALS (Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service) Team across the Island, with a range of promotional activities in the community as follows:

Noble’s Foyer – Monday 17 June from 10am to 1pm

Onchan Library – Tuesday 18 June from 11am to 1pm

Ramsey Shoprite – Wednesday 20 June from 10am to 12 noon

Peel Shoprite – Thursday 21 June from 10am to 12 noon

Crossroads for Carers Tynwald Street – Friday 22 June from 10am to 12 noon

The Manx Care Friends and Family Test (FFT) is a simple questionnaire to gauge how service users – whatever their age, medical condition and background – rate their experience of Manx Care services. It is quick, easy and anonymous and everyone has the opportunity to respond whenever they use a Manx Care service.

Service users, carers and families can take part in a variety of ways:

Fill in a form and post it in a feedback box across Manx Care sites

Scan a QR code on one of our posters available across Manx Care sites to access a direct link to compete the survey

Leaflets and pre-paid envelopes are available to return them to the Experience and Engagement Team.

Innovative ways have also been developed to ensure that children, people with disabilities and those with language or literacy issues can also take part.

Since the Manx Care FFT began rolling out across Manx Care in August 2022, service users have given almost 19,000 pieces of feedback – making it the biggest initiative on the Island for listening to views on healthcare.

Most of the feedback is positive, with around nine out of every 10 service users rating the service they received via Manx Care as good or very good. This has provided a morale boost to hard-working Manx Care staff.

However, some tell us how their experience could have been improved, often explaining their rating and making suggestions. This vital feedback has led to improvements, large and small, across Manx Care. Communication and improvement in waiting times are the areas where service users tell us we must improve the most, and there are ongoing initiatives such as the restoration and recovery programme, and learning on the spot from feedback, to ensure we deliver the best possible experience.

The Experience and Engagement Awards highlight some of the good practice and high level of 'good/very good' ratings received. Various teams across Manx Care have been recognised with a certificate and their success shared within Manx Care on our intranet page.

Throughout the week, there will be updates and information about the campaign on Manx Care’s social media pages.

Karen Maddox, Experience and Engagement Lead, said:

'We want everyone to understand they can give feedback at any time. Every voice is important in building a picture of what’s working well and what can be improved. Have your say today and help make Manx Care better for all of us.'

You can fill out the Manx Care Friends and Family Test Survey.