Keyll Darree Library purchases valuable educational VR resource

Keyll Darree Library at Noble’s Hospital has invested in a top-of-the-range Anatomy TV resource.

Anatomy TV is an additional anatomy and physiology resource that also allows the library to provide a resource for those interested in the growing field of simulation education. It is available to anyone in Manx Care and any associated government services.

Particular groups who will benefit from the Anatomy TV are physiotherapists, nursing, medical, and placement students, Foundation Doctors, clinical staff, and those who may use it as an aid to explain anatomy and physiology to patients. The software can also be used in teaching and Continued Professional Development (CPD).

As well as the web based resources, Anatomy TV also has a virtual reality (VR) function where a user can 'step inside' a body and look around. This allows you to examine anatomy up close, highlighting specific components of the body and seeing them independently and in situ, as well as reading more information about the structures of the body. There will be a VR headset permanently based in Keyll Darree, but users who have their own headsets can get in touch with the library to request the Primal VR login details.

Anatomy TV is available at all Government IP addresses and to anyone with an Athens account. The library currently holds 10 licenses which will enable 10 people to use the software at any one time. Users must remember to close the page when they are done so that other people can access it.

Stacey Astill, Senior Library Assistant, commented: