Applications open for international development education grant

Manx-registered organisations are invited to apply for the £30,000 International Development Education and Awareness Raising Grant.

This grant supports innovative programmes that educate and raise awareness about international development on the Isle of Man.

The grant emphasises the importance of education and awareness in global development. Past recipients have contributed to humanitarian efforts and supported UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Guidance and application forms are available on the Government website. To arrange a call where you can discuss the grant and application process, contact the External Relations team on internationaldevelopment@gov.im

For more information, visit the IDEAR Grant page on the Government website. The closing date for applications is midnight on Friday 21 June 2024.