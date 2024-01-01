Opportunities continue for home-grown Paramedics

Once again, Island residents who wish to take a degree in Paramedic Science could spend their clinical placements at home thanks to an ongoing partnership between Isle of Man Ambulance Service (IMAS) and Wrexham University.

Following a successful programme last year, another four places are available this academic year at Wrexham University for student Paramedics from the Isle of Man, with the opportunity to undertake their practical placements on the Island with IMAS. Priority for these placements will be given to any Manx students on the degree programme who wish to return home for this aspect of their tuition.

The partnership not only provides a strong clinical development opportunity for aspiring Paramedics, but is also an important part of Manx Care’s drive to deliver more locally-based training opportunities for home-grown talent.

Applications for Wrexham University’s Paramedic Science degree programme are now open, and an interview event will take place online once applications have closed. Tuition will begin in September 2024, and on completion of the course – which is a Health and Care Professions Council-approved programme – graduates will have a qualification that is endorsed by the College of Paramedics.

Will Bellamy, Head of Isle of Man Ambulance Service, commented:

'It’s been fantastic to partner with Wrexham University on this programme so far, and we have already started to see the benefits of students being able to return home for their placements – both for them and for IMAS. This is a great opportunity for people to train locally, and we look forward to welcoming the next cohort.'

Daniel Finnerty, Senior Lecturer in Paramedic Sciences at Wrexham University, added:

'We are delighted to once again offer four aspiring Manx Paramedics this special opportunity to study a Health and Care Professions Council-approved Paramedic Science degree, while enjoying the convenience of completing their practice placements closer to home. 'This continued partnership with Manx Care and the Isle of Man Ambulance Service is one that we at the University are extremely proud of as both organisations’ values align with ours in providing opportunities, while supporting local communities.'

Wrexham University is also offering a discounted rate for its accommodation within student’s first year of study.

Further information about the course can be found on the BSc (Hons) Paramedic Science Isle of Man page.

Any Manx resident who wishes to find out more about the programme should contact the Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service:

Email: MCALS@gov.im

Telephone: +44 1624 642642

Who will put them in touch with Will Bellamy, Head of Isle of Man Ambulance Service. Alternatively, you can contact Daniel Finnerty, Senior Lecturer in Paramedic Sciences at Wrexham University, by emailing Daniel.Finnerty@wrexham.ac.uk