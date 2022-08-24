Financial Sanctions: Myanmar

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 1 entry under the Myanmar sanctions regime.

The Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Sanctions (Implementation of UK Sanctions) Regulations 2024 ('the Regulations'), which are made under the Sanctions Act 2024. This regime imposes financial, trade and immigration sanctions for the purpose of promoting the peace, stability and security of Myanmar. The Regulations also promote respect for democracy, the rule of law and good governance in Myanmar and discouraging actions, policies or activities which repress the civilian population and encourage compliance with international human rights law and respect for human rights in Myanmar.

Individuals and entities who are designated under this regime are included on the UK sanctions list.

Types of sanctions applicable under this regime –

Asset freeze

Trade

Immigration

On 7 June 2024, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK sanctions list. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Amendment

1 entry has been amended on the Consolidated List and is still subject to an asset freeze.

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

[INTERNATIONAL GATEWAYS GROUP OF COMPANIES LIMITED] INTERNATIONAL GATEWAYS GROUP OF COMPANY LIMITED (IGGC)

a.k.a: (1) International Gateways Co Ltd (2) International Gateways Group (3) IGG (4) IGGC (5) International Gateways Group of Companies Limited Address: (1) No. 19, Kyaik Wine Pagoda Road, Myaing Hay Wun Housing, 8-Mile, Mayangone, Yangon, Myanmar. (2) Pyay Road, NO3(X), Highland Avenue, (6) Ward, 7 Mile, Mayangone Township, Yangon, Myanmar. (3) Thamadi Street, no.4-i/3, 8th quarter, Mayangone Township, Yangon, Myanmar. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): MYA0054. (UK Statement of Reasons): [The Myanmar Security Forces have a track record of committing serious human rights violations and repression of the civilian population of Myanmar. In 2017, the Myanmar Security Forces murdered, raped and tortured thousands of Rohingya during the Rakhine clearance operations. 740,000 Rohingya were forced over the border into Bangladesh. International Gateways Group of Company Limited (IGG), a Myanmar-based company, contributed funds to the Myanmar Security Forces in 2017, at fundraising events for the Rakhine clearance operations held by Commander in Chief, Min Aung Hlaing. IGG has therefore made Funds and economic resources available directly to or for the benefit of the Myanmar Security Forces, which could have contributed to serious human rights violations and repression of the civilian population in Myanmar.] The Myanmar security forces have a track record of committing serious human rights violations and repression of the civilian population of Myanmar. International Gateways Group of Company Limited has been, and is, involved in (1) the repression of the civilian population in Myanmar, (2) the commission of serious human rights violations in Myanmar, and (3) other actions, policies and activities which threaten the peace, stability and security of Myanmar, through making available funds to or for the benefit of the Myanmar security forces. International Gateways Group of Company Limited is also an involved person because it is owned and controlled directly or indirectly by Mr Naing Htut Aung, a person who has been, and is, involved in (1) the repression of the civilian population in Myanmar, (2) the commission of serious human rights violations in Myanmar and (3) other actions, policies and activities which threaten the peace, stability or security of Myanmar, through being involved in the supply to Myanmar of restricted goods, including military aircraft. (Phone number): (1) 01-655821 (2) 01-653351 (3) 01-655831 (4) 01-652897 (5) 09-404088077 (Email address): pollinwei@gmail.com (Business Reg No): 1090-2011-2012 Listed on: 24/08/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 24/08/2022 Last Updated: [24/08/2022] 07/06/2024 Group ID: 15497.

What you must do

If you suspect a person or entity is a match to a person or entity included in the UK Sanctions List, and you hold or otherwise deal with funds or economic resources of that person :

You must freeze the assets immediately



You must review the information you hold for that person against the UK Sanctions List to ensure you do not have a false positive identification



Do not deal with those assets or make them available to, or for the benefit of the designated person unless: You have a legal exemption

You have a licence



You must report the frozen assets to the FIU

If you have a suspicion or knowledge that there has been a breach of sanctions law, or any attempted transactions that you have blocked, report your suspicions to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Note: determining if a customer is on the UK Sanctions List includes whether any corporate entity is owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by a person on the UK Sanctions List.

Further guidance on false positives and delistings and what to do can be found in the Financial Sanctions General Guidance page.

Further Information

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Myanmar sanctions can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

Further information on the sanctions regime related to Myanmar and other sanctions related guidance can be found on the Sanctions and Export Control website on the Sanctions Guidance page.

Contact details for enquiries

If you require any further information or guidance, please contact the Sanctions Team on:

Telephone: +44 1624 648109

Email: sanctions@gov.im

Please note: We are unable to provide legal advice. You may need to seek independent legal advice.