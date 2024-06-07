Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

009892V RECODE SYSTEMS LIMITED

012255V HSL FILLY SHIPPING LIMITED

015765V VANBERRY LIMITED

019026V Sommerseter Limited

020039V Cryspal Holdings Limited

020457V Strassmash Limited

020458V Macher Limited

020464V Heofris IOM Limited

020604V PEECEE HOLDINGS LIMITED

This 7 June 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.