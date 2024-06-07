Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 009892V RECODE SYSTEMS LIMITED
- 012255V HSL FILLY SHIPPING LIMITED
- 015765V VANBERRY LIMITED
- 019026V Sommerseter Limited
- 020039V Cryspal Holdings Limited
- 020457V Strassmash Limited
- 020458V Macher Limited
- 020464V Heofris IOM Limited
- 020604V PEECEE HOLDINGS LIMITED
This 7 June 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.