Manx Care to host Volunteer Celebration event

Manx Care is holding a coffee and cake celebration event on 12 June 2024, between 11am and 1pm at Keyll Darree on the Noble’s Site.

All current Manx Care volunteers are invited, along with anyone who is interested in dedicating any of their spare time to volunteering. There will be an opportunity to have a chat with our established volunteers and to liaise with Manx Care colleagues who would support you, and with whom you would work closely.

There are several areas in which people can provide support at Noble’s Hospital including: dining and activity companions, maternity unit assistant, gardening assistant, Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service and the BtG (Bridge the Gap) Pod. There are also positions available based across the Island such as the Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS) along with the Ramsey District Cottage Hospital tea trolley. You can find out more information on the Government website.

This year marks 40 years of Volunteers’ Week – an awareness campaign that acknowledges and recognises the valuable contribution that volunteers make.

Manx Care’s Volunteer and Student Placement Officer, Tanya Corlett, commented: