New campaign launched to combat harbour pollution

A campaign to improve reporting and Departmental actions with regards to oil pollution in Isle of Man harbours has been launched. This work is important to protect the harbour environment from unnecessary pollution.

The joint campaign between the Department of Infrastructure and the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture aims to raise awareness with boat owners, the general public and visitors and will emphasise prevention tips and signpost for incident reporting.

A series of guidelines for harbour users (including recreational and fishing fleet) has been issued to ensure harbour conservation. They include:

Advice for managing engine leaks

Directions for removing waste oil

Regular use of vessels to reduce the build-up of foul on the hulls

Key information for alerting the authorities of pollution leaks

Signs will also be installed at harbours to provide information on pollution prevention and the legal consequences of not undertaking effective action.

Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, Clare Barber MHK, said:

‘Harbour pollution poses a significant threat to marine life. Just one litre of oil, or fuel, can pollute over one million litres of water. ‘Harmful toxins greatly disrupt the delicate balance of the natural wildlife and species found in our unique UNESCO Biosphere here in the Isle of Man. We must do all we can to protect the delicate balance between human activity and nature to prevent further damage.’

Infrastructure Minister, Tim Crookall MHK, said:

‘It is crucial for every individual to play their part in preventing pollution and reporting incidents promptly. With your help, we can find the source to stop the problem as quick as possible. ‘The Harbours Division team is on hand to support anyone with questions or concerns about pollution in our Island’s harbours.’

For more information and updates on the campaign, visit the Isle of Man Government website.