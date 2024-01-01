Youth coaches ‘Sure’ to impress with volunteer hours

Young sports coaches from the ‘Sure Sports Leaders Programme’ have been recognised for their contributions to promoting sports and active lifestyles among young people.

The programme, sponsored by telecoms firm Sure Isle of Man, recently finished its 2023/24 cohort. 16 coaches volunteered 760 hours delivering sports sessions throughout the year, under the supervision of Manx Sport and Recreation’s Sports Development Team.

Netballer Abigail Harvey was named Sports Leader of the Year and will be honoured at next year’s Isle of Man Sports Awards. She coached in local clubs, after-school and during holiday programmes.

Abigail, along with Footballers Liam Bedford and Matthew Rice, logged the most hours from January to April. The top three leaders received vouchers of £100, £75, and £50 to be spent on products at Sure.

Recruitment for the next Sure Sports Leaders programme and MSR Coach Award has begun, and the next programme starts in July. Year 11 students are encouraged to participate to develop coaching skills and make a positive impact on their community.

For more information, visit the Manx Sport and Recreation website or contact Sam Caine at sam.caine@gov.im or 01624 688557.