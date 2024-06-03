This news release is issued to publicise the UN Security Council Committee concerning Libya grants humanitarian travel exemption, valid for six months to one listed individual under the Libya sanctions regime.

The Libya (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Sanctions (Implementation of UK Sanctions) Regulations 2024 ('the Regulations'), which are made under the Sanctions Act 2024. This regime imposes financial, trade and immigration sanctions for the purpose of encouraging respect for human rights in Libya, promoting the peace, stability and security of Libya and preventing migrant smuggling and human trafficking.

Individuals and entities who are designated under this regime are included on the UK sanctions list.

Types of sanctions applicable under this regime:

Asset freeze

Trade

Immigration

Aircraft

On 31 May 2024, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya decided to grant a humanitarian travel exemption, pursuant to paragraph 16(a) of resolution 1970 (2011), effective from 1 June through 30 November 2024, to the following individual:

Mohammed Muammar Qadhafi (UN Ref: LYi.012)

Accordingly, this individual may undertake unlimited travel for humanitarian purposes during the above-mentioned time frame.

Under the humanitarian travel exemption granted, travel information shall be provided by the aforementioned individual for information purposes of the Committee prior to and within one month after travel, as per the Provisional Guidelines of the Committee and the Committee’s Implementation Assistance Notice (IAN) #4. The Committee could consider extending or renewing the exemption, should circumstances warrant. Any future decision would take into account the level of information provided.

Furthermore, during the above-mentioned time frame, any State(s) allowing the individual to travel into or through their territories shall be required to notify the Committee within 48 hours after arrival or passage within their territory. The notification should be in writing, indicating date of entry and expected duration of stay.

What you must do

If you suspect a person or entity is a match to a person or entity included in the UK Sanctions List, and you hold or otherwise deal with funds or economic resources of that person:

You must freeze the assets immediate



You must review the information you hold for that person against the UK Sanctions List to ensure you do not have a false positive identification



Do not deal with those assets or make them available to, or for the benefit of the designated person unless: You have a legal exemption

You have a licence



You must report the frozen assets to the FIU

If you have a suspicion or knowledge that there has been a breach of sanctions law, or any attempted transactions that you have blocked, report your suspicions to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Note: determining if a customer is on the UK Sanctions List includes whether any corporate entity is owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by a person on the UK Sanctions List.

Further guidance on false positives and delistings and what to do can be found in the Financial Sanctions General Guidance page.

Further Information

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Libya sanctions can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

Further information on the sanctions regime related to Libya and other sanctions related guidance can be found on the Sanctions and Export Control website on the Sanctions Guidance page.

Contact details for enquiries

If you require any further information or guidance, please contact the Sanctions Team on:

Telephone: +44 1624 648109

Email: sanctions@gov.im

Please note: We are unable to provide legal advice. You may need to seek independent legal advice.