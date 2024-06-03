Covid-19 Coronavirus

Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

Monday, 3 June 2024

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

  • 008853V CLOSE TWO LIMITED
  • 013513V BSL GWEN SHIPPING LIMITED
  • 014497V BARWON INVESTMENTS LIMITED
  • 014735V ANDREW BENTLEY ARCHITECT LIMITED
  • 015056V Cresta Enterprises Limited
  • 019699V UK LAND HOLDINGS 4 LTD
  • 021546V DERISCAL LIMITED

This 3 June 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.

Issued By

