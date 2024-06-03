Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

008853V CLOSE TWO LIMITED

013513V BSL GWEN SHIPPING LIMITED

014497V BARWON INVESTMENTS LIMITED

014735V ANDREW BENTLEY ARCHITECT LIMITED

015056V Cresta Enterprises Limited

019699V UK LAND HOLDINGS 4 LTD

021546V DERISCAL LIMITED

This 3 June 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.