Chief Minister to attend State Opening of UK Parliament

The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK will attend the State Opening of the UK Parliament on Wednesday. It follows an invitation to leaders of the Crown dependencies from the Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP.

The State Opening marks the formal start of a new session of the UK Parliament, with the sovereign, the House of Commons and the House of Lords coming together for the King’s Speech. This is where the new Labour government will set out its agenda for the parliamentary session.

It is the first time representatives from the Crown dependencies have been invited to the ceremony.

The Chief Minister said:

'Attending the State Opening gives the Isle of Man Government an early opportunity to engage with the new intake of MPs and strengthen the positive working relationships we have developed in Westminster in recent years. Naturally, this will take on a new dimension now that Labour is in power, and I look forward to continuing to demonstrate the contribution the Isle of Man makes to the UK.'

The Chief Minister continued: