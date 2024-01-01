New report to help public track Island Plan progress

Update spotlights key areas of progress in the last quarter

The Island Plan Quarterly Report has been designed to help the public track progress on the 2024-25 Island Plan commitments, priorities and projects.

The summary document provides reporting on the individual milestones which make up the overall government programme.

Updates also help to highlight work taking place in the background in support of the overarching goal of a secure, vibrant and sustainable future for our Island.

The report spotlights some of the key areas of progress in the last quarter, including the delivery of over 3,000 operations to reduce hospital waiting lists, a new Childcare Credit Scheme which means more parents qualify for financial help towards early year’s education and childcare costs, and the introduction of further protections at three Manx fishing sites, together with a new fishing quota which presents great opportunity for our fishing industry.

It also identifies progress on upcoming or completed Island Plan milestones, such as the ongoing build of the Sexual Assault Referral Centre, and the redevelopment of brownfield sites by incentivising private investment through the Island Infrastructure Scheme.

Key related announcements are summarised in one place for each of the Island Plan themes to show context, impact and delivery. While some milestones have experienced delays from their initial target dates, work continues towards successfully delivering each of the actions over the course of the year.

Chief Minister, Alfred Cannan MHK, said:

‘This Island Plan Quarterly Report marks the beginning of a series of consistent and transparent reporting on the work and policy in the Island Plan. It has been designed not only to ensure the community have regular access to updates on progress towards milestones set and delivery by Government departments, but to provide a summary including related announcements, of actions taken to make a positive impact on the day-to-day of people’s lives, as well as work towards the longer term strategic issues that matter. Our focus remains on driving delivery for these commitments and tangible improvements for people, whilst also responding to the issues of the day and the improvement of government services.’

The first quarterly report covers the period from April to June 2024, and can be found on the Island Plan website.

The next report will be published in October and will cover milestones from July-September.