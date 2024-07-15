The Island Games is coming home in 2029

The Isle of Man’s bid to host the 2029 Island Games has been successful.

It comes after the International Island Games Association’s (IIGA) unanimously supported the move in Orkney on Saturday.

The IIGA had already recommended the Isle of Man should be chosen to host the multi-sport event following an earlier inspection.

More than 2,000 athletes from 24 member islands will contest 14 disciplines during the mini-Olympics for islanders attracting around 1,000 fans to watch.

Andrew Inkster, interim chair of the IIGA, said:

'We were delighted to receive the Manx bid and even more so to confirm our event will return to its spiritual home in 2029. 'Since the Isle of Man hosted our inaugural event in 1985 we have grown steadily and I am confident the Isle of Man will build on this success.'

The Isle of Man Government has pledged to improve some facilities including the National Sports Centre’s track and grandstand, which are a legacy of past Games.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

'It is a golden opportunity to showcase the Isle of Man to new audiences and for Manx athletes to test themselves against other islanders on Manx soil. 'Hosting the Games supports several key objectives of this Government’s Island Plan and Economic Strategy to attract more people and showcase our proud island.'

Daphne Caine MHK Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, added:

'I am confident that the Isle of Man will deliver a Games to remember. 'It will be really excited to welcome thousands of athletes from all over the World to our unique Biosphere, along with their coaches, families and friends in 2029.'

Around 1,200 volunteers will be needed to deliver the community focussed event in five years time.