New Board to advise on recreational fisheries

A newly established Board has met for the first time to explore the best ways to sustainably manage recreational fisheries on the Isle of Man.

The Recreational Fisheries Management Board (RFMB) brings together experts from the fields of fisheries and conservation to advise the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) on opportunities to safeguard natural resources, and promote a responsible approach to the popular pastime.

The island’s recreational fisheries encompass a network of rivers, reservoirs, streams, and coastal habitats that each play a crucial role in its ecological and recreational landscape and support a diverse array of species, including Atlantic salmon, brown trout and bass (opens in a new tab).

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

'The inaugural meeting marked a significant step towards ensuring the long-term health and vitality of our aquatic ecosystems and a more sustainable future for our prized fishing spots. 'The Board will play an important role and support informed decisions that benefit both our Biosphere and the fishing community to deliver an environment we can be proud of.'

The RFMB will make recommendations on a broad range of issues that will inform Government policies. This will initially focus on three key areas:

Atlantic salmon: Reviewing the restocking rivers and use of the Cornaa hatchery





Angling licenses: Proposing reforms to the freshwater system





Fish Migration: Enhancing fish passage across inland waterways

The Board is still seeking members with expertise in recreational fisheries management, conservation, or related areas, and those interested in any form of recreational fishing, including fishing with pots, can email fisheries@gov.im to find out more.

The Isle of Man Government is committed to protecting and enhancing recreational fisheries (opens in a new tab) to ensure they remain an accessible resource for both local residents and visitors alike with more than 1,700 freshwater licenses sold and six reservoirs stocked with more than 20,000 rainbow trout, reared at Cornaa Fish Farm, each year.