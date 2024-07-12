Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

003127V KEARSLEY LIMITED

018023V DESTINE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

019096V Goodwood Consultancy IOM Ltd

020174V Q4 Holdings Ltd

021004V Windward Motion Ltd

021076V Transect Limited

This 12 July 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.