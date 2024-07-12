Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

081904C Nampak Properties (Isle of Man) Limited

113167C SABONGIDA-ORA INVESTMENTS LIMITED

134242C Legal Lab Limited

134563C Prodigy Ltd

134607C Davali Holdings Limited

134608C Sarah Kern International Limited

134614C Taste the Charms of Thailand (IoM) Ltd

135224C REM Investment Property Holdings Limited

136824C Aikido Consultancy Ltd

This 12 July 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.