Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 081904C Nampak Properties (Isle of Man) Limited
- 113167C SABONGIDA-ORA INVESTMENTS LIMITED
- 134242C Legal Lab Limited
- 134563C Prodigy Ltd
- 134607C Davali Holdings Limited
- 134608C Sarah Kern International Limited
- 134614C Taste the Charms of Thailand (IoM) Ltd
- 135224C REM Investment Property Holdings Limited
- 136824C Aikido Consultancy Ltd
This 12 July 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.