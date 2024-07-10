Patient access to medicinal cannabis could soon be expanded

Following the successful pilot scheme, patients may soon be able to access cannabis based products for medicinal use (CBPMs) from a choice of on-Island licensed pharmacies.

A new ‘business as usual’ licensing and registration arrangement will mean that pharmacies registered on the Island will be able to apply for a licence to dispense CBPMs, and registration for private CBPM prescribing clinics will be accepted.

During the pilot scheme dispensing was limited to a single pharmacy, and prescriptions were only accepted from CQC registered clinics based in England.

More than 650 patients used the pilot service during the 12 month period, ranging from age 18 to 86. On average 335 CBPM items were dispensed each month, most of which were for chronic pain conditions.

These changes mean that private paying patients may be able to access a clinic which can assess and prescribe medicinal cannabis prescriptions on-Island, with a choice in local pharmacies able to dispense.

Businesses will be able to submit applications for the new register or licences from (Wednesday 10 July 2024), and interested organisations should contact the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) on dhsc@gov.im.

Minister for Health and Social Care, Lawrie Hooper MHK, said:

“The successful pilot scheme demonstrated the local need for these private prescriptions, and has paved the way for this more patient-centred approach, which will hopefully give patients a choice in their preferred or most convenient prescribing clinic or dispensing location. The intention is that this will improve the overall experience of patients, but ask for patience as the registrations and applications are processed.”

In order to promote and prioritise patient safety there will continue to be conditions on licences – including that prescriptions can only be written by a doctor on the General Medical Council (GMC) specialist register, and that there will be inspections and regular reports to be provided.

CBPMs will continue to be available on private prescription only, and will not be available on NHS prescription. Individuals will continue to be responsible for paying all costs and fees associated with obtaining a prescription for CBPM.

More information for patients or businesses interested in the new licensing regime or registration, can be found on the CBPMs webpage.