Invitation to take part in our third 'In your Shoes' Listening Event

Manx Care are inviting people to share their experiences and help shape future standards of peri-menopause, menopause, and post-menopause care.

The third in a series of ‘In Your Shoes’ meetings will be held on the 30 July 2024 as part of an organisation-wide initiative which aims to improve the quality of every service user, carer and family member’s experience within the services Manx Care provides.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet clinicians, leaders and healthcare staff and tell them about their real life experiences face-to-face.

Karen Maddox, Experience and Engagement Lead, is again encouraging people to come forward and speak openly about their experiences.

She said:

'For this event, we are really keen to listen to experiences and views of those who have used Manx Care services over the last 2 years. This is another genuine opportunity for people to share their stories and to influence the future of local care.'

The event will last approximately around two hours and will involve service users, carers, families and colleagues, discussing experiences individually and in groups.

Light refreshments will be provided.

The event is scheduled as follows:

Tuesday 30 July 2024 from 5pm to 7pm at Keyll Darree, Noble’s Hospital, Strang, Douglas. To book your place please contact MCALS by email: mcals@gov.im or telephone +44 1624 642642 by the 17 July 2024. Thank you.