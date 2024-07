Notice of Intention to Remove - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006

Notice of Intention to remove a Company from The Register

Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.

004031V CENTRAL ASIAN MINERALS AND RESOURCES PLC

019484V EGCC AVIATION (IOM) LIMITED

020422V Penrose Power Partners Limited

This 8 July 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.