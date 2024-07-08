Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 005598V EUROPEAN POKER TOUR (IOM) LIMITED
- 006476V LATIN AMERICAN POKER TOUR (LAPT) LTD
- 008470V RATIONAL FT SERVICES LIMITED
- 009550V APV CO 119 LIMITED
- 011889V HYDRO MOUSSE EUROPE LIMITED
- 012368V MEDITERRANEAN YACHT AGENTS LIMITED
- 013678V VORSPRUNG MANAGEMENT LIMITED
- 015278V STARS INTERACTIVE ASIA LIMITED
- 015693V TSG INTERACTIVE (TAIWAN) LIMITED
- 019006V Rycroft Limited
This 8 July 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.