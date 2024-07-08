Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

005598V EUROPEAN POKER TOUR (IOM) LIMITED

006476V LATIN AMERICAN POKER TOUR (LAPT) LTD

008470V RATIONAL FT SERVICES LIMITED

009550V APV CO 119 LIMITED

011889V HYDRO MOUSSE EUROPE LIMITED

012368V MEDITERRANEAN YACHT AGENTS LIMITED

013678V VORSPRUNG MANAGEMENT LIMITED

015278V STARS INTERACTIVE ASIA LIMITED

015693V TSG INTERACTIVE (TAIWAN) LIMITED

019006V Rycroft Limited

This 8 July 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.