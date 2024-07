The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

112037C MGJ (IOM) LIMITED

128129C SHANSTAR LIMITED

129229C CITY ROOFING LIMITED

131119C AVONFIELD LIMITED

This 8 July 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.