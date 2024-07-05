Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

006161V LITCHGATE LIMITED

006162V HOLLOW OAK LIMITED

012900V ARNDALE LIMITED

013288V OPEN SOURCE CAREERS LIMITED

013757V AGGREGATE ISLE OF MAN 2 LIMITED

013758V AGGREGATE ISLE OF MAN 3 LIMITED

013759V AGGREGATE ISLE OF MAN 4 LIMITED

018268V Gamma Holdings Limited

018565V Marathon Capital Holdings Corp

019023V Trowbridge Pavilions Holdings Limited

This 5 July 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.