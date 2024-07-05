Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 006161V LITCHGATE LIMITED
- 006162V HOLLOW OAK LIMITED
- 012900V ARNDALE LIMITED
- 013288V OPEN SOURCE CAREERS LIMITED
- 013757V AGGREGATE ISLE OF MAN 2 LIMITED
- 013758V AGGREGATE ISLE OF MAN 3 LIMITED
- 013759V AGGREGATE ISLE OF MAN 4 LIMITED
- 018268V Gamma Holdings Limited
- 018565V Marathon Capital Holdings Corp
- 019023V Trowbridge Pavilions Holdings Limited
This 5 July 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.