Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

068780C Invermore Limited

096440C PIPESTONE LIMITED

098087C ALLYSON LIMITED

109940C PURICO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

111201C JDMC LIMITED

126873C 126873C Limited

128200C WAVECREST LIMITED

129779C WEST VIEW LIMITED

133717C PROFOUNDLY IOM LIMITED

134185C Rossland Shipping Limited

135574C EMILY IN OVERALLS LIMITED

135591C A&D Contracting Limited

136383C Manx Motability and Healthcare Equipment Limited

136401C GCS Admin Limited

This 5 July 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.