Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 068780C Invermore Limited
- 096440C PIPESTONE LIMITED
- 098087C ALLYSON LIMITED
- 109940C PURICO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
- 111201C JDMC LIMITED
- 126873C 126873C Limited
- 128200C WAVECREST LIMITED
- 129779C WEST VIEW LIMITED
- 133717C PROFOUNDLY IOM LIMITED
- 134185C Rossland Shipping Limited
- 135574C EMILY IN OVERALLS LIMITED
- 135591C A&D Contracting Limited
- 136383C Manx Motability and Healthcare Equipment Limited
- 136401C GCS Admin Limited
This 5 July 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.