Isle of Man EUSS holders to receive two year extension

All pre-settled status holders under the Isle of Man’s European Union Settlement Scheme (“EUSS”), will have their status extended by two years, ensuring that nobody is concerned that they might lose their immigration status.

The two-year extension will be automatically applied 28 days before the leave is due to expire. Therefore, any pre-settled status holder is not required to take any action for their leave to be extended. However, pre-settled status holders are encouraged to contact the Immigration Service to apply for their updated pre-settled status document.

The updated status document provides proof of right to work, live or study in the Isle of Man, and provides valid permission to enter the Isle of Man, or UK, following travel.

To receive an updated status document, status holders will need to update their personal contact details. This is to be done by completing a EUSS Status Holder Personal Information Form.

The documentation can be submitted to the Immigration Service either:

in person at the Immigration Service Counter

by hand delivering to the Immigration post box in the reception area of Central Government Offices

by post to Immigration Service, Customs & Immigration Division, Ground Floor, Central Government Offices, Bucks Road, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 3PN

Applications cannot be accepted any earlier than 28 days before their current Isle of Man EUSS pre-settled status expires. For example, if the original pre-settled status expires on 30 July 2024, the extension documents will not be available until 2 July 2024.

Those holding pre-settled status in the Isle of Man, or UK, can usually switch to settled status after five years continuous residence and can apply as soon as they are eligible. Application forms can be found on the Immigration forms webpage.

Settled status makes it easier to provide proof of your right to live permanently in the Isle of Man, or UK.

For more information, visit www.gov.im/EUSS and for advice or support, email Auto.extension@gov.im