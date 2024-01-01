Summerhill View commissions independent provider

LV Care Group have been awarded a contract to deliver services at Summerhill View, following the completion of a thorough tender and procurement process to commission a long-term independent provider to deliver services in this new building.

Summerhill View is a new state of the art 60-bed residential care home on Victoria Road. The new home replaces Reayrt ny Baie, based on Albert Terrace in Douglas, which is now dated and impractical for staff and residents.

The contract to deliver services at Summerhill View has been awarded to the LV Care Group, an established provider of Nursing Care and Home Care on the Isle of Man, who are also investing in the development of new services on the Island.

Manx Care will now work alongside LV Care in ensuring the efficient opening of Summerhill View. They will also ensure the transition of residents from Reayrt ny Baie to Summerhill View is managed in a sensitive and caring manner.

The staff team and residents at Reayrt ny Baie have been informed of the new provider for Summerhill View, and discussions continue to ensure each staff member and resident has an opportunity to discuss their personal circumstances. Social Care assessments are being undertaken with each resident to ensure individual needs are met.

It may take some time to have a confirmed date for moving, as staff will need to undertake operational training, LV will need to complete registration of Summerhill View, and detailed plans will need to be in place to ensure the safe move of those residents moving from Reayrt ny Baie. The intention is that the facility will be open by November 2024.

Professor Tim O’Neill, Executive Director of Social Care, Mental Health and Safeguarding said:

'We are delighted to be working with LV Care to deliver high standards of care at Summerhill View, which is a really impressive setting both inside and out, and we will work with the new provider to make the transition for residents and their families as smooth as possible. Summerhill View represents a hugely important, positive step for Manx Care in delivering quality care for all residents in welcoming, well-specified and well-designed homes. Alongside LV Care we look forward to welcoming residents into their new home.'

Answers to some frequently asked questions in regards to Summerhill View and Reayrt ny Baie can be found on its dedicated page.

