Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

Monday, 1 July 2024

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

  • 002731V G.H.S. LIMITED
  • 005031V ELMAR LIMITED
  • 006922V PARLAR LIMITED
  • 009350V M-EDIA AVIATION LIMITED
  • 010941V RIZZLER HP LIMITED
  • 014163V EOS ANCILLARY SERVICES LIMITED
  • 018711V Calshot Limited
  • 019893V Wagyu Worldwide (Holdings) Limited

This 1 July 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.

