Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

002731V G.H.S. LIMITED

005031V ELMAR LIMITED

006922V PARLAR LIMITED

009350V M-EDIA AVIATION LIMITED

010941V RIZZLER HP LIMITED

014163V EOS ANCILLARY SERVICES LIMITED

018711V Calshot Limited

019893V Wagyu Worldwide (Holdings) Limited

This 1 July 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.