Carers of those with Dementia invited to take part in second Listening Event

Manx Care is inviting carers to share their experiences and help shape future standards of care for those living with dementia.

The second in a series of ‘In Your Shoes’ meetings will be held on 24 July 2024 as part of an organisation-wide initiative that aims to improve the quality of experience for every service user, carer and family member within the services Manx Care provides.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet clinicians, leaders and third sector partners and tell them about their real life experiences face-to-face.

Karen Maddox, Experience and Engagement Lead, is encouraging people to come forward and speak openly about their experiences.

She said:

'For this second event, we are really keen to listen to more experiences and views of carers, whether they have had a positive experience or whether they feel there is room for improvement. This is another genuine opportunity for carers to share their stories and to influence the future of local care. 'Following on from our first event in March, we have developed a collaborative working group and action plan to improve the experience of carers and dementia patients. This next event is aimed at hearing more voices so we can include further feedback to extend our action plan and efforts to make things better.'

The event will last about two hours and will involve service users, carers, families and staff, discussing experiences individually and in groups.

Light refreshments will be provided.

The event is scheduled as follows:

Wednesday 24 July 2024 from 11am to 1pm at Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. To book your place please contact MCALS by email: mcals@gov.im or telephone +44 1624 642642 by 17 July 2024. Thank you.