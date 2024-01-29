Notice of Intention to Remove - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006
Notice of Intention to remove a Company from The Register
Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.
- 007465V CRONDALL LIMITED
- 008533V LAILA PUNJANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
- 016602V MISTRAL SEA LIMITED
- 017877V GLOBAL SECURITY PCC LIMITED
- 017951V ANDROMEDA LIMITED
- 019342V GREAT LIFE MEDIA LIMITED
- 019685V Moonstone Corporation Limited
- 020762V Constellation Ltd
This 29 January 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.