Notice of Intention to Remove - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006

Notice of Intention to remove a Company from The Register

Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.

007465V CRONDALL LIMITED

008533V LAILA PUNJANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

016602V MISTRAL SEA LIMITED

017877V GLOBAL SECURITY PCC LIMITED

017951V ANDROMEDA LIMITED

019342V GREAT LIFE MEDIA LIMITED

019685V Moonstone Corporation Limited

020762V Constellation Ltd

This 29 January 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.