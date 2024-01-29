Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

004561V LCM EUROSWISS VALUE INDEX LIMITED

009909V TEGRIS STRATEGIC HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

015000V KINISI THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

018890V Arilisa Limited

018903V Winterberry Limited

018990V Premiere Charter Limited

019653V BRENTFORD LIMITED

021168V Pontilus Limited

This 29 January 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.