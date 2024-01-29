Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 004561V LCM EUROSWISS VALUE INDEX LIMITED
- 009909V TEGRIS STRATEGIC HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
- 015000V KINISI THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
- 018890V Arilisa Limited
- 018903V Winterberry Limited
- 018990V Premiere Charter Limited
- 019653V BRENTFORD LIMITED
- 021168V Pontilus Limited
This 29 January 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.