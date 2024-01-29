Covid-19 Coronavirus

Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

Monday, 29 January 2024

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

  • 004561V LCM EUROSWISS VALUE INDEX LIMITED
  • 009909V TEGRIS STRATEGIC HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
  • 015000V KINISI THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
  • 018890V Arilisa Limited
  • 018903V Winterberry Limited
  • 018990V Premiere Charter Limited
  • 019653V BRENTFORD LIMITED
  • 021168V Pontilus Limited

This 29 January 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.

