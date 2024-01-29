Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 088438C CARDIGAN PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 109880C MALESTROM LIMITED
- 127563C APTUS LIMITED
- 132308C KIM GEE STUDIO LTD
- 134104C Crebbinsdale Media Limited
- 134774C M&F Security Limited
- 134883C Mannincare Limited
- 136479C Two Pada Limited
This 29 January 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.