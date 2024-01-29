Covid-19 Coronavirus

Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

Monday, 29 January 2024

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

  • 088438C CARDIGAN PROPERTIES LIMITED
  • 109880C MALESTROM LIMITED
  • 127563C APTUS LIMITED
  • 132308C KIM GEE STUDIO LTD
  • 134104C Crebbinsdale Media Limited
  • 134774C M&F Security Limited
  • 134883C Mannincare Limited
  • 136479C Two Pada Limited

This 29 January 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.

Issued By

Back to top