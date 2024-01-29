Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

088438C CARDIGAN PROPERTIES LIMITED

109880C MALESTROM LIMITED

127563C APTUS LIMITED

132308C KIM GEE STUDIO LTD

134104C Crebbinsdale Media Limited

134774C M&F Security Limited

134883C Mannincare Limited

136479C Two Pada Limited

This 29 January 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.