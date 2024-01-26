New artwork to be presented at the Community Health Service for Adults

Experts by Experience would like to invite you to a presentation of artwork at the Community Mental Health Service for Adults (CMHSA) between 5pm and 6pm on Friday 26 January 2024.

The group acquired funding from the Isle of Man Arts Council in June 2022, and have subsequently facilitated an art project to improve the reception area and consulting area at the Central Community Health Centre on Westmoreland Road, Douglas. The artwork has been installed to make the environment more welcoming for service users and colleagues.

Members of Experts by Experience will be in attendance to answer any queries you may have about their group. Should you not be able to attend, but have questions, Jenny and Alex from the group are contactable via phone on +44 1624 686313.

Light refreshments will be provided - we look forward to welcoming you!