Isle of Man’s most popular baby names in 2023 revealed as Isabelle/Isabella and Archie, Noah and Oliver

The Central Registry has revealed the most popular forenames given to baby girls and boys in 2023 were Isabelle/Isabella and Archie, Noah and Oliver respectively.

Archie, Noah and Oliver were the most popular names chosen for boys in 2023. Other popular names included Theo/Theodore, Teddy/Teddi and Luca.

In terms of baby girls, Isabelle/Isabella was the most popular name in 2023, with Darcie/Darcy, Hallie/Halle, Mabel, Olivia and Willow the next most popular.

