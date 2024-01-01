DHSC and Manx Care welcome completion of Summerhill View

Summerhill View, a state of the art 60-bed residential care home and day centre on Victoria Road, is nearing completion, with expected handover to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) then Manx Care in spring of 2024.

Originally it was hoped that the home would be fully staffed by Manx Care, however other options are now being explored to ensure that services in the new facility will be delivered in the most efficient way, balancing value for money and high standards of care.

Manx Care is therefore investigating the feasibility of commissioning an independent provider to staff and operate the home on behalf of Manx Care.

It is expected that the process of commissioning a third party provider could take up to 12 months.

The goal is to explore the opening of two of the four units in this new state-of-the-art building to accommodate some of the residents from Reayrt ny Baie by the end of 2024.

Staff and residents/relatives of those at Reayrt ny Baie have been informed of these proposals, and individual discussions will take place going forward to ensure each staff member and resident has an opportunity to discuss their individual circumstances so we can help to find them the most appropriate placement and job in the future.

The new home replaces Reayrt ny Baie, based on Albert Terrace in Douglas, which is now dated and impractical for staff and residents.

David Hamilton, Interim Executive Director of Social Care and Integrated Mental Health, said:

‘We recognise that this may cause some concern, and could be an unexpected change for those who live at Reayrt ny Baie, as well as their families. However, it is important that our residents have somewhere to live that is fit for purpose, and which will be able to fulfil all of their needs – Summerhill View will deliver this.’

Answers to some frequently asked questions about Summerhill View & Reayrt ny Baie are available on Manx Care's website.