Isle of Man Sports Awards shortlist revealed

The shortlist for next month’s Isle of Man Sports Awards has been unveiled.

It includes some of the stand out performers from last summer’s Island Games in Guernsey where the Manx team won 63 medals, including 20 golds.

The shortlist also includes past winners Yasmin Ingham and Mark Cavendish, although the latter is shortlisted as an ambassador for Manx sport.

The list was drawn up by the Isle of Man Sports Awards Committee from nominations submitted by the public.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘The Isle of Man Sports Awards is a great platform to honour some of the outstanding performers in 2023.’

Sarah Corlett, Executive Chairman at Isle of Man Sport, said:

‘Manx athletes have represented the Isle of Man with pride and professionalism in 2023 and the Isle of Man Sports Awards is a great way to hear their stories and celebrate their achievements.’

Around a dozen awards will be dished out at the ceremony at the Villa Marina on Wednesday 28 February, culminating with sportsman and sportswoman of the year.

Sportsman of the Year

David Mularkey – Athletics

Matthew Rennie - Boxing

Bevan Rodd – Rugby Union

Joe Yeardsley - Motor Cycling

Jed Etchells - Motor Cycling

Ryan Cringle - Motor Cycling

Joel Watterson – Swimming

Sportswoman of the Year

Nikki Arthur – Athletics

Rachael Franklin – Athletics

Sarah Astin – Athletics

Sarah Webster -– Athletics

Yasmin Ingham - Equestrian

Erika Kelly - Race Walking

Lizzie Holden - Cycling

Becky Storrie - Cycling

Other awards include team, disability sportsperson and coach of the year and the full list can be found here.