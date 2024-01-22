Financial Sanctions: Counter-Terrorism (International)

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 6 entries under the Counter-Terrorism (International) Sanctions Regime.

The Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/573) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in terrorist activity. The Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (SI 2019/573) have effect in the Isle of Man by the Counter-Terrorism (International) Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0501].

On 22 January 2024 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Addition

6 entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze.

Individuals

ALIYAN, Jamil Yusuf Ahmad

Name (non-Latin script): ليمج فسوي دمحأ نايلع

DOB: 01/01/1955. a.k.a: (1) ALAYAN, Jamil (2) ALIAN, Jamil (3) ALIYAN, Jamil (4) ALIYAN, Jamil, Yusuf, Ahmad (non-Latin script: Jamil Yusuf Ahmad 'Aliyan) Nationality: Palestinian National Identification Number: 907811152 National Identification Details: Palestinian Address: Gaza, Occupied Palestinian Territories. Position: (1) Palestinian Islamic Jihad official (2) Head of Muhjat AlQuds Foundation Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CTI0063. (UK Statement of Reasons): Jamil Yusuf Ahmad 'Aliyan (hereafter 'ALIYAN') is an involved person within the meaning of the Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following ground: ALIYAN is a member of, or associated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), an entity which is and/or has been involved in terrorist activity.(Gender): Male Listed on: 22/01/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 22/01/2024 Last Updated: 22/01/2024 Group ID: 16341



AL-WARDIAN, Hassan

Name (non-Latin script): نسح دمحم يلع نايدرولا

DOB: 28/12/1954. POB: Bethlehem, West Bank, Occupied Palestinian Territories a.k.a: (1) AL WARDIAN, Hasan, Mohamed, Ali (2) AL-WARDIAN, Hassan, Muhammad, Ali (non-Latin script: Hassan Muhammad 'Ali al-Wardian) (3) AL-WARDIAN, Sheikh, Hassan (4) WARDYAN, Hasan Address: Bethlehem. Position: Hamas member Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CTI0061. (UK Statement of Reasons): Hassan AL-WARDIAN (hereafter 'AL-WARDIAN') is an involved person within the meaning of the Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following ground: AL-WARDIAN is a member of, or associated with Hamas, an entity which is and/or has been involved in terrorist activity. (Gender): Male Listed on: 22/01/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 22/01/2024 Last Updated: 22/01/2024 Group ID: 16339



BARHOUM, Ismail

Name (non-Latin script): ليعامسإ موهرب

POB: Rafah, Gaza Strip, Occupied Palestinian Territories a.k.a: (1) BARHUM, Ismail (2) BARHUM, Ismail, Musa, Ahmad (3) MUHAMMAD, Ismail, Barhum, Abu Nationality: Palestinian Address: Rafah, Gaza Strip, Occupied Palestinian Territories. Position: Hamas Leader Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CTI0062. (UK Statement of Reasons): Ismail BARHOUM (hereafter 'BARHOUM') is an involved person within the meaning of the Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis that BARHOUM is a member of, or associated with Hamas, an entity which is and/or has been involved in terrorist activity. (Gender): Male Listed on: 22/01/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 22/01/2024 Last Updated: 22/01/2024 Group ID: 16340



ODEH, Ahmed Sharif Abdallah

Name (non-Latin script): دمحأ فيرش دبع الل ةدوع

DOB: 01/01/1951. POB: Jordan a.k.a: (1) ODEH, Ahmed (2) ODEH, Ahmed, Sharif, Abdullah (3) OUDA, Ahmed, Charif, Abdellah (4) UDIH, Ahmad Nationality: Jordan Address: Jordan. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CTI0064. (UK Statement of Reasons): Ahmed Sharif Abdallah ODEH (hereafter 'ODEH') is an involved person within the meaning of the Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following ground: ODEH has been involved in terrorist activity by providing financial services, and/or making available funds or economic resources, for the purposes of terrorism, specifically to Hamas. (Gender): Male Listed on: 22/01/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 22/01/2024 Last Updated: 22/01/2024 Group ID: 16342 SHAMLAKH, Zuheir

Name (non-Latin script): ريهز خلمش

DOB: 15/11/1980. a.k.a: SHAMLAKH, Zuhair Nationality: Palestinian National Identification Number: 905396560 National Identification Details: Palestinian Address: Gaza, Occupied Palestinian Territories. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CTI0065. (UK Statement of Reasons): Zuheir SHAMLAKH (hereafter 'SHAMLAKH') is an involved person within the meaning of the Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following ground: SHAMLAKH is and/or has been involved in terrorist activity by providing financial services, and/or making available funds or economic resources, for the purposes of terrorism, specifically to Hamas. (Gender): Male Listed on: 22/01/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 22/01/2024 Last Updated: 22/01/2024 Group ID: 16343

Entity

AL MUTAHADUN FOR EXCHANGE

Name (non-Latin script): لدابت نودحتملا

a.k.a: Al-Markaziya Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CTI0067. (UK Statement of Reasons): Al Mutahadun for Exchange (hereafter 'AL MUTAHADUN') is an involved person within the meaning of the Counter-Terrorism (International Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following ground: AL MUTAHADUN is and/or has been involved in terrorist activity by providing financial services, and/or making available funds or economic resources, for the purposes of terrorism, specifically to Hamas. (Type of entity): Currency Exchange Listed on: 22/01/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 22/01/2024 Last Updated: 22/01/2024 Group ID: 16344

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Counter-Terrorism (International) and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.