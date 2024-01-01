Public advised not to travel as winds of up to 80mph expected

The public are being advised not to travel this evening (Sunday 21 January) between 8pm and midnight as Storm Isha strengthens from gale to storm force with gusts of up to 80 mph expected.

An amber weather warning is in place, meaning there is likely to be travel disruption, damage to property and the risk of injury.

Severe gale force south to southwest winds will create large waves, leading to coastal overtopping at high tide around 8:20pm. This will see moderate overtopping of waves and a risk of significant debris around some exposed coastal roads and promenades. Areas affected include Shore Road (Rushen), Castletown Promenade, the northern end of Douglas Promenade, and to a lesser extent Laxey and Ramsey promenades.

Heavy rain is also expected for short periods, meaning a slight risk of localised flooding.

This evening’s flights to and from the Isle of Man have been cancelled as have Isle of Man Steam Packet sailings, including the overnight sailing from Heysham to Douglas. The Mountain Road is currently closed. The National Sports Centre and the Villa Marina and its grounds will close at 7pm. Bus Vannin is continuing to operate its services.

Emergency services will monitor developments through the evening and respond to any disruption.

Anyone who needs to report a risk to public safety should dial 999.

To report non-emergency road issues, Highway Services can be contacted on 672000.

The Isle of Man Constabulary is providing updates on Facebook to keep the public informed.

Wind speeds are expected to drop overnight but those travelling on Monday morning should take extra care as there will be debris and standing water on roads, pavements and footpaths.